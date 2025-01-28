Mindray North America Expands Product Portfolio With Its First Surgical Table Offering

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The HyBase V6 Surgical Table is designed to serve a wide patient population, delivering unparalleled flexibility to accommodate both routine procedures and more complex surgical demands. By integrating this solution into Mindray's existing portfolio, hospitals, and healthcare facilities can benefit from the enhanced value that extends across their clinical and operational workflows.

"The HyBase V6 Surgical Table exemplifies Mindray's commitment to innovation and excellence in the surgical field," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. "By combining advanced technology, affordability, and adaptability, we aim to empower surgical centers to provide exceptional patient care while meeting the evolving needs of modern healthcare."

The HyBase V6 Surgical Table offers an industry-leading two-year warranty, low total cost of ownership, and enable valuable bundling opportunities as part of a cohesive Mindray solution for surgery centers, as well as streamlining purchasing processes.

Through Mindray's extensive distribution channels, this innovative table represents the first step in establishing (or building) a broader surgical segment portfolio, addressing the unique challenges and requirements of the OR environment. The launch underscores Mindray's dedication to providing tailored, high-quality solutions that adapt to the dynamic healthcare landscape.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit .

