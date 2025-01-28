Mindgruvemacarta Names David Shapiro Vice President, Earned Media

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Dave is a proven leader with a remarkable track record of building and scaling content marketing and earned teams to maximize impact for enterprise brands," said Chad Robley, Chairman and CEO of MindgruveMacarta. "We are excited to have him spearheading our earned media practice as we sharpen our focus on delivering cohesive data-driven content strategies."

Shapiro has over 16 years of experience working with global brands to create content programs that drive engagement through earned media channels. Before joining MindgruveMacarta, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Unabated Sports. Previously, he helped build earned media capabilities at Neil Patel Digital while advising clients like Adobe, SoFi, and Western Union. Shapiro also expanded the Earned Media team at iProspect, managing key engagements for Bank of America and T-Mobile.

"MindgruveMacarta sets the standard for performance marketing, data technology innovation, and optimizing ROI on marketing programs," said Shapiro. "The opportunity to enhance our earned media offerings while helping clients navigate the new era of generative AI is incredibly exciting. By integrating earned media disciplines, we deliver strategies that support our clients' ambitious revenue growth goals."

MindgruveMacarta recently bolstered its executive leadership team with top-tier talent, including Haven Brady as Vice President of Integrated Strategy, Victor Camozzi as Executive Creative Director, and Janaka Atugoda , former Amazon executive, as Managing Director of Global AdTech Solutions.

About MindgruveMacarta

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

