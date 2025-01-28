Anagram Therapeutics Selects Epicured As Nutrition Partner On Successful Cystic Fibrosis And Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Dosing Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Anagram Therapeutics is a client of Epicured's Life Sciences Division dedicated to advancing scientific research through thoughtful integration of nutrition in study protocols.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicured Inc. , an emerging care company that develops, produces and distributes nutrition solutions to combat chronic and improve health outcomes, continues to expand its Life Sciences Division with additional research capabilities and partners. Epicured is proud to announce its latest research partnership with Anagram Therapeutics Inc. Epicured designed and developed a nutrition program tailored to meet the protocol requirements of Anagram's clinical study investigating a novel oral enzyme replacement therapy. Detailed results of this groundbreaking study were presented at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference.

Participants in the study suffered from Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), a condition which can lead to both a significant decrease in quality of life and reduced life expectancy. Anagram asked Epicured to design, produce, and deliver a consistent, nutrition program specifically tailored to the oral enzyme that the research participants received across 20 national sites.

"The current treatment for people living with EPI doesn't properly address their severe maldigestion and chronic gastrointestinal symptoms. Anagram Therapeutics' novel approach to addressing conditions rooted in enzyme deficiencies is inspiring," notes Epicured CEO, Richard Bennett. "Epicured was originally founded to support patients with gastrointestinal disorders through nutrition. It was an honor to take this work to the next level in support of Anagram Therapeutics' quest to address the profound daily suffering of so many people with EPI."

Leveraging Epicured's deep expertise in both the clinical and culinary worlds, proprietary research and development methodology, and infrastructure to produce and distribute high-integrity, high-taste, and high-satisfaction products, Epicured was able to successfully advance Anagram's research goals. Epicured designed (i) a custom menu that met the study protocol, (ii) operational infrastructure to support the execution, and (iii) participant engagement strategies to support enrollment and minimize drop-out rates.

"Epicured designed a program that supported the clinical needs of the study while also improving adherence, and both were critical components to the goals of our study," said Danielle Gallotto, Manager of Clinical Operations at Anagram. "Epicured's innovative menu design and logistics capabilities enabled Anagram to solidify our study implementation. Their collaboration in the development of a custom menu allowed us to eliminate macronutrient variability across a nationwide clinical trial. Epicured has allowed us to bring an unprecedented level of standardization around nutrition into the research setting that allowed us to see clear results."

Preparing the tailored meals and managing the precise timing of the delivery of fresh meals to multiple locations around the country requires process discipline and a solid logistics infrastructure. The best-in-class menu included a range of custom meals designed to meet the macronutrient requirements of the study along with the cultural and consumption behaviors of the participants. Mr. Bennett explained that "for optimal results, our design enabled all participants to consume the same food across the study. On behalf of Anagram, we were focused on recruitment, adherence, and equity to accelerate their scientific advances for so many people suffering with these conditions."

About Epicured Inc.

Epicured is on a mission to combat and prevent chronic disease, translating scientific research into high-quality food products nationwide. Our evidence-based approach brings the best of the clinical and culinary worlds together to help people eat better, feel better, and live better one meal at a time. As the leading Food is Medicine company, Epicured is working to redefine nutrition's role in the American healthcare industry and Americans' health. We work with individuals, health plans, healthcare providers, and life sciences companies to design innovative and delicious solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. Find out more about our vision for advancing food is medicine by visiting or follow us on LinkedIn .

