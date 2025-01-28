Inventhelp Inventor Develops More Accurate Expanded Nativity Scene (TLS-713)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an expanded nativity scene that would offer a more historically accurate depiction of when the Magi or Wise Men arrived to visit Jesus," said an inventor, from Tampa ̧ Fla., "so I invented the Expanded Nativity Scene -A More Accurate Depiction-. My more accurate nativity would provide a revolutionary depiction as well as a correction to a historical religious oversight."

The invention provides a more historically accurate display of the nativity. In doing so, it would properly reflect the scene. As a result, it could garner a great deal of attention and add to the festive nature of the holiday. It also could inspire a discussion upon when the Magi or Wise Men visited Jesus. The invention features an attractive, accurate, and eye-catching design that is easy to set up and display so it is ideal for Christians, religious organizations, and individuals who celebrate Christmas.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-713, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

