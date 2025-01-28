Swiss Precision Active Partners With Capital Q Ventures To Accelerate $1 Million Growth Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CapQ Ventures logo

Swiss Precision Active, a leader in Eco Antimicrobial Fabric Technology, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Capital Q Ventures Inc.

- Michael Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures, Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Q Ventures has committed to invest $250,000 in Swiss Precision Active subject to board approval and will also provide strategic advisory and syndication expertise to support Swiss Precision Active in securing the remaining $750,000 of its funding goal. This partnership highlights Swiss Precision Active's vision of redefining textiles through innovation, sustainability, and health-focused solutions, and positions it for rapid market expansion across industries including healthcare, hospitality, and government.Les Dotson and Rob Steven Williams, Co-Founders of Swiss Precision Active, shared their enthusiasm:“We're honored to partner with Capital Q Ventures Inc. Their support goes beyond financial commitment-offering invaluable mentorship, strategic insights, and validation of our mission to transform textiles into a force for good. Together, we're unlocking new opportunities to bring sustainable and health-focused innovations to the world.”Michael“Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., added:“We're excited to collaborate with Swiss Precision Active as they redefine the future of textiles. Their CopperActiveTM technology has the potential to make a lasting impact across multiple industries. Our commitment reflects confidence in their innovation and aligns with our mission to support ideas that deliver both financial returns and meaningful change.”About Swiss Precision ActiveSwiss Precision Active is at the forefront of Eco Health Antimicrobial Fabric Technology, creating sustainable textiles that prioritize health, comfort, and durability. Powered by its proprietary CopperActiveTM technology, the company's fabrics embed antimicrobial copper into organic cotton and bamboo fibers, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria even after 200 washes. With a mission to advance sustainability and health, Swiss Precision Active serves industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and government with solutions that promote well-being and environmental stewardship.About Capital Q Ventures Inc.Capital Q Ventures Inc. stands as a beacon of innovation in the alternative investment fund management sector, dedicated to balancing the success of its investors, entrepreneurs, and the communities it serves. Through its flagship, the Capital Q Business Development Company, Full Stack Venture Capital BDC, Capital Q Ventures Inc. is committed to fostering groundbreaking startups and providing high-risk-adjusted returns while upholding the highest standards of investor protection.

