Manu Gaur Explains Why UCC Calls For Registration Of Live-In Relationships (IANS Special)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has sparked widespread discussion. Manu Gaur, a member of the committee that drafted the UCC rules, spoke to IANS about various aspects of the law and how it addresses the needs of different parties, social issues, and requirements.

Shedding light on the committee's deliberations, Gaur explained that the Uniform Civil Code falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution, which includes provisions for personal laws.

He pointed out that a culture of live-in relationships is rapidly developing in India, and many people are misrepresenting it by claiming that it has been recognised.

“However, the Supreme Court has already recognised live-in relationships, and provisions for them are included in the Domestic Violence Act. If domestic violence occurs in a live-in relationship, there are provisions for maintenance as well,” he said.

One major issue the committee identified was the lack of official documentation for those in live-in relationships, making it difficult for individuals, particularly women, to prove their relationship status. This lack of recognition often leads to complications, such as allegations of blackmail or rape.

In response, the committee recommended that individuals in live-in relationships register their relationships, ensuring that the government has a record of these arrangements. This registration would be confidential and only the parents of couples aged 18 to 21 would be notified.

Gaur emphasised the importance of registration to protect the rights of women and children.

"Such registration would help prevent potential exploitation and ensure that rights are protected, especially when relationships end or individuals face abuse," he explained.

He also cited an example of a woman who could not receive pension or government aid after her husband's death because she was unaware that he was married before. If there had been a registration system in place, the woman's situation would have been clearer.

He clarified that the committee was not suggesting public disclosure of live-in relationships but rather advocating for a system that would make it easier to track such relationships when legal issues arise.

"If a woman or man faces abuse, or if there is a crime, the government would have a record that these individuals were living together," he added.

Manu Gaur also linked marriage registration to the right to privacy, referring to a Supreme Court ruling that mandates the registration of all marriages.

"If marriage registration is mandatory, why shouldn't live-in relationships be treated similarly?" he asked.

The committee's goal is to ensure both men's and women's rights are safeguarded, with provisions such as maintenance and child protection in cases of relationship breakdowns.

The committee also received suggestions for laws related to population control. However, since the primary focus of the committee was on personal laws, no new laws on this issue were proposed.

Nevertheless, the committee included the sentiment of the public in its report and recommended that the government make appropriate decisions on the matter in the future.