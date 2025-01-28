AVAIO Digital And Prince Edward County IDA Agree To Bring $5 Billion Sustainable Hyperscale Data Center Campus To The Farmville, VA Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AVAIO Digital (PRNewsfoto/AVAIO Digital)





Price Edward County

In partnership with the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince Edward County, AVAIO Digital plans a 300 MW campus at the Heartland Innovation Technology Park in Farmville, VA

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital Partners (AVAIO Digital) has signed an agreement with the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince Edward County for the purchase of a 280-acre business and industrial site in Prince Edward County, Virginia. The site is fully zoned for data centers, has ready fiber access, utility access, and water supply secured. AVAIO Digital has already completed preliminary site engineering and is in process with Dominion for 300 MW of power. The planned campus will consist of five data centers, in the city of Farmville, Prince Edward County. Upon occupancy, total investment is projected to be $5B, inclusive of future tenants' IT equipment.

Kevin Murphy of AVAIO Digital stated, "AVAIO Digital is excited to advance its partnership with the Industrial Development Authority of Prince Edward County to construct a large-scale data center campus in Farmville, VA. The campus will be well positioned to address the growing need for large scale projects and will be designed and executed using AVAIO Digital's Green Compute suite of sustainable approaches."

The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince Edward County has played a pivotal role in making this project a reality. Brad Watson, Chair of the IDA, commented, "The development of a new data center campus will bolster our county's infrastructure and connectivity and provide a stable foundation for our economy. I believe when this project is completed, it will be transformative for our community."

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in Prince Edward County's ongoing economic development efforts," said Prince Edward County Board Chair Bill Jenkins. "I commend the members of the Industrial Development Authority and the project team for their hard work and due diligence as this process unfolded."

The Farmville Data Hub is part of AVAIO Digital's expanding portfolio of hyperscale projects across the United States and Western Europe. AVAIO Digital has secured more than 1.2 GWs of power from utilities at sites across the country and is moving to build out this capacity. The company's focus on sustainable practices and innovative design positions it as a leader in the next generation of data center infrastructure.

Andy Walsh with SugarOak Realty represented AVAIO Digital Partners and Rhett Weiss with Cottonwood Commercial represented the Prince Edward County IDA in the real estate transaction. Mr. Weiss, through his consulting firm DEALTEK, Ltd., also advised the IDA on the project's data center industry aspects and represented it in the project's economic development negotiations.

To learn more about AVAIO Digital Partners, click here .

About AVAIO Digital Partners:

AVAIO Digital is pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in the Americas and Europe. AVAIO Digital is led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. More information can be found at

About Prince Edward County, Virginia:

Prince Edward County, a dynamic and forward-thinking community, was established in southern Virginia in 1754. Poised for growth and innovation, the community offers a rural, progressive lifestyle, two institutions of higher education and a vibrant arts and cultural scene. Its flourishing downtown is a testament to the community's deep connection to its past, standing as the crossroads of the closing days of the American Civil War and the birthplace of America's student-led fight for civil rights in education. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and strong sense of community, Prince Edward County is rapidly becoming a key player in the region's economic landscape. Find out more: visit the Prince Edward County website or follow Prince Edward County on Facebook @PrinceEdwardCo .

Media Contacts:

Melody Neil

Tel: 1.512.923.8141

[email protected]

Douglas P. Stanley, AICP, ICMA-CM

County Administrator

Tel: 434-547-8837

[email protected]

SOURCE AVAIO Digital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED