Splashtop AR Makes Remote Support Hands-Free Via Realwear

CUPERTINO, CA, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop , a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today makes Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR) handsfree with compatibility with RealWear , enabling full-featured remote support for hazardous environments including oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities and energy, construction, and more. Combining Splashtop AR with RealWear Smart Glasses brings expert support to frontline workers to lower maintenance risks, reduce costs of on-site repairs, and improve safety by up to 70% in oil and gas environments.

Equipment breakdowns and downtime in warehouses, industrial work zones, or oil rigs are costly and risky to repair. Splashtop AR with RealWear enables offsite specialists to see what local technicians see and seamlessly guide them through equipment repair from anywhere. By using RealWear Smart Glasses, on-site workers can view live annotations and communicate with remote experts as if they're side by side. Enabling safer and faster repair work to be done completely hands-free will shorten downtime as well as address safety needs in hazardous spaces and boost OSHA compliance in three key areas:



Hazard Identification and Assessment- Workers can document and report hazards completely hands-free, facilitating prompt assessments and corrective actions.

Training and Education- Ideal for remote training sessions, experts can guide workers through procedures using AR annotations to ensure comprehension and adherence to safety protocols. Confined Space Operations- Workers can receive remote assistance and supervision through their RealWear device, ensuring compliance with safety procedures in confined spaces.

“Most remote solutions are designed for a traditional office setting. Splashtop AR has empowered on-site workers and remote technicians to collaborate in real-time, as if they were in the same room,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop.“Making Splashtop AR available on RealWear will be a game-changer for companies in hazardous environments, giving them hands-free access to remote technicians when they need it the most. This solution will reduce downtime and maintain productivity while enhancing safety practices during risky yet important maintenance and repair work.”

Splashtop AR via RealWear includes key features:



Camera sharing and VoIP communication -Users can share live camera feed access with a remote technician and participate in voice calls directly within the app, streamlining remote support collaboration.

Two-way interactive AR annotations -Remote technicians can annotate directly on the live camera feed by drawing, highlighting, or adding text, enabling visual guidance and instruction to on-site workers in real time.

Support File Transfer -Files and instructions can be sent directly to end users from anywhere, so they can receive necessary resources to resolve issues quickly.

Remote flashlight control -Off-site support teams can control the flashlight on the on-site worker's device to improve visibility in low-light conditions. Session Recording -Users can capture and store video footage of the remote support session for future troubleshooting, training, documentation, or auditing needs.

Splashtop AR for RealWear is available for cloud and now on-prem .

For more information on Splashtop AR solutions, please visit .

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop's patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com .

