CMC Hospital Dubai Welcomes Victor Longevity's Pioneering Approach To Regenerative Medicine

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Chairman of CMC Hospital Dubai, and Steven Victor of Victor Longevity, announce their partnership during Arab 2025

Dubai, UAE – January 27, 2025: Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Chairman of Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai (CMC Hospital Dubai), and Steven Victor of Victor Longevity, held their official signing ceremony at Arab Health 2025.

Victor Longevity will offer services at CMC Hospital Dubai related to healthcare longevity. The company is a pioneer in using cutting-edge stem cell therapy and 24/7 AI powered remote health monitoring to enable regenerative medicine.

CMC Hospital Dubai is one of Dubai's leading hospitals. Built with a focus on innovative treatments and a forward-looking view of healthcare, CMC Hospital Dubai is committing to introducing pioneering services to the UAE's healthcare ecosystem.