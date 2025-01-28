Fascinating Chinese New Year Gala Arrangements Of GRT Pearl River Channel In Yunfu Branch Venue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Modao Mountain Site is an important symbol of Yunfu's historical and cultural heritage and is the earliest ancient human cultural site in Guangdong. It serves as the background of the virtual program "Adventure to Modao Mountain Site". It provides a creative introduction to the national intangible cultural heritage Helou Dance, expressing people's eternal hope for a better life.

The "Yunfu" covers the landmarks across the city, aiming to drive the development of Yunfu's tourism. The lyrics deliver a Spring Festival blessing to the audience, imbued with Yunfu's characteristics.

The reality show "Huang Junying's New Year Wish" features harmonious scenes of Song Jiaqi, Ruan Zhaoxiang, Xu Zhaohao and Huang Junying celebrating the festival in Yunfu, such as planning the village Spring Festival Gala and preparing a table of Yunfu cuisine.

The interactive magic show "Welcome to Yunfu" presents a table of family reunion feast with Yunfu's specialty agricultural products. The trio, consisting of Song Jiaqi from Guangdong, Hong Kong comedy star Ruan Zhaoxiang, and popular singer Xu Zhaohao, has sparked waves of laughter among the audience.

Yunfu, located in northern Guangdong, is known as the "Stone Capital of China". The skit "Stone Capital Encounter" is set in a stone market, allowing the audience to appreciate the beauty of Yunfu's stone while indulging in the humorous verbal battle.

Yunfu is home to seedless Wampee. The crosstalk show "Dreaming of Yunfu", featuring well-known Cantonese comedians Wu Haijie and He Zhifeng, brings the audience to Yu'nan County to witness rural revitalization.

The program "2025 Chinese New Year Gala-Better Lives in Guangdong" presented by the Pearl River Channel of Guangdong Radio and Television Station showcases the unique charm of Yunfu-an eco-friendly and internationalized city.

On January 28, let us explore Yunfu's highlights on the program "2025 Chinese New Year Gala-Better Lives in Guangdong" presented by the Pearl River Channel of Guangdong Radio and Television Station.

