Painting With A Twist Secures No. 1 Spot In Franchise 500 Listing

The Dominating Paint-and-Sip Brand Reflects on 15 Years of Creative Excellence Looking to Build on Momentum in 2025

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist , the nation's leading paint and sip brand, has been named the No. 1 DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studio in Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Franchise 500® rankin . As the world's most comprehensive and trusted franchise ranking, the Franchise 500® recognizes excellence across the industry. Painting with a Twist's dominance in its category for the second consecutive year is a testament to its unmatched creativity and innovation that sets the gold standard for DIY art and entertainment nationwide.

Painting with a Twist's 2024 success is marked by several milestones, most notably the brand celebrating 15 years since it began franchising. What started as a grassroots effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has blossomed into a flourishing franchise empire, with more than 230 locations open or in development across 37 states. 2024 further marked a year in growth for Twist Brands LLC, the parent company of Painting with a Twist , with the acquisition of Pinot's Palette , a similar art and wine concept with 71 studios across the U.S. and Canada. This seamless integration of the two brands was driven by their shared mission to spread creativity, as well as their appeal as low-cost, high-margin franchise concepts that are genuinely fun to operate. This strategic move reinforced Twist Brands as the dominating franchisor in the Arts & Crafts and entertainment industry.

Along with being named top in its category, Painting with a Twist moved up 28 spots in the overall Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking. The brand has also been recognized with several other prestigious awards in the franchise space over the past year. Franchise Times ranked the brand in their 2024 Top 400. Painting with a Twist was also placed on Franchise Business Review's 2025 Top 200 Franchises and Top 200 Franchisee Satisfaction lists.

"We are honored and could not be prouder to have secured these top accolades, including the top spot in the DIY/Paint-and-Sip Studios category of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500," said Todd Owen, CEO of Painting with a Twist. "This recognition emphasizes our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests and providing support for our franchisees, who are the backbone of our brand. We're excited to build on this momentum in 2025 as we continue shaping the future of the paint-and-sip industry."

Painting with a Twist was founded in 2007 by New Orleans-area natives Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as a way to lift the spirits of their local neighbors who'd been affected by the storm. At Painting with a Twist and now Pinot's Palette today, the same sentiment holds true – guests come to experience a fun night out and create memories – not masterpieces – with friends in a welcoming environment.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with over 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit .

