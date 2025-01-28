Major Energy Companies Of The Arab World 2025 Directory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The directory covers hundreds of companies in the Middle East and North Africa involved in electrical and power generation, distribution, natural supply, oil and gas exploration and production and oil and gas services.

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Companies of the Arab World 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Major Energy Companies of the Arab World directory covers hundreds of companies in the Middle East and North Africa involved in electrical and power generation; fuel distribution; natural gas supply; oil and gas exploration and production; and oil and gas services.

Entries typically provide company name; address; telephone, and fax numbers; names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; and subsidiaries and associates. The Directory includes a comprehensive index and an index listing company names alphabetically by country.

This Directory will be useful in businesses that deal specifically with companies in the oil and gas industries.

Key Features of this Directory:



Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses

Full description of business activities

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees Principal shareholders and public/private status

This Major Energy Companies of the Arab World Directory will enable you to:



Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers

Source up-to-date company information Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to the Arab world's energy companies.

This directory is indexed in three ways to make searching quick and easy. Indexes are listed alphabetically by country, alphabetically by company name and by business activity.

Country Coverage:



Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates Yemen

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900