Metric5 Makes Inaugural Vanguard Fedciv 250 List

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Metric5 is proud to announce that we have made the inaugural Vanguard FedCiv 250 list.

As we enter 2025, IT & Consulting firms face unprecedented competition in a rapidly evolving marketplace. In this environment, the 2025 OrangeSlices Vanguard FedCiv 250 spotlights the most successful firms with a proven track record of not only securing federal contracts but excelling in the fiercely competitive federal sector.

Companies were formally recognized at the Vanguard FedCiv 250 celebration on January 13, 2025 at the Carahsoft Conference Center in Reston, VA. This gathering featured dynamic panels with Acquisition Leaders, Federal CTOs, and industry disruptors, sharing insights on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities for FY25.

Metric5 is proud to have been selected by OrangeSlices, in partnership with HigherGov, as a stand out leader in Federal Civilian IT & Consulting services.

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven, small business that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization within the Federal Government. Our mission-focused technology and management services advance customer success through premier Agile DevSecOps and Cloud-centric approaches. As a small business, we bring expertise, agility, and flexibility to every customer initiative. Our services include Mission Software Services, Data Science & Advanced AI Solutions, Digital Enterprise Transformation, Human-Centered Design Services, and Enterprise Security. Learn more at .

