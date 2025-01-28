Spreadjs V18 Released By MESCIUS Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SpreadJS v18 introduces a new optional DataCharts add-on. This powerful new component allows developers to bind charts directly to the Data Manager data, eliminating the need to store data within the SpreadJS workbook. For ReportSheet users, the new DataCharts add-on is included and seamlessly integrates with the same Data Manager, enabling users to enhance reports with dynamic charts effortlessly. If users wish to utilize the DataCharts add-on within spreadsheets outside the ReportSheet add-on, a separate DataCharts add-on license is required. Read the release announcement to learn how to start with the DataCharts.

The SpreadJS v18 release includes several exciting new features and enhancements to our JavaScript spreadsheet.

The team has added several workbook enhancements in SpreadJS v18. The standard orientation for SpreadJS is left-to-right, but with this release, the team has officially added right-to-left orientation, which can be enabled by setting the " RightToLeft" option of the worksheet to " true ." With the v18 release, Table Data Binding functionality is updated to support binding to a table in the Data Manager. This means that the data and formulas of a sheet table can now be added to a data manager table to keep the data more centralized for use in other areas of SpreadJS. Visit the website to learn more about the new workbook enhancements in SpreadJS v18.

The SpreadJS v18 release now supports changing the data source and synchronizing the existing layout information to the new data source in the optional Pivot Table add-on. The updateSource method is used to change the current data source and is useful when more rows need to be added, or an existing dataset must be modified. This can also be accomplished with the Designer UI. Explore other updates to SpreadJS' optional PivotTable add-on component.

"SpreadJS v18 has just been released, and we have added a few big features, such as our new DataCharts Add-On, providing flexible data-bound charts that utilize our DataManager," said Product Manager Kevin Ashley. "These new features can help create more robust JavaScript applications that make data easier to work with and streamline data management across all parts of SpreadJS."

