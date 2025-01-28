Global Education Veteran Brooke Roberts Joins Via TRM As First Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry Leader Brings Over 20 Years of Expertise in Global Education to Drive Growth and Innovation at Via TRM

- Brooke Roberts

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Via TRM, a leading edtech company powering global experiences in higher education, proudly announces the appointment of Brooke Roberts as its first Vice President of Marketing. A recognized leader in international education , global program development, and marketing strategy, Brooke brings more than two decades of experience to her new role, marking an exciting milestone for Via TRM as the company accelerates its mission to power global learning operations across higher education.

Brooke, proud Kansas farm kid turned global education trailblazer, is a four-time founder, TEDx speaker, and passionate advocate for the intersection of education, technology, and global mobility. She is best known as the founder of Inside Study Abroad, the industry's premier platform and podcast for career development and training in global education. With an impressive track record of driving innovation and thought leadership, Brooke's addition to Via TRM positions the company to expand its impact in higher education.

As Vice President of Marketing at Via TRM, Brooke will lead the company's marketing strategy, with a focus on elevating brand awareness, driving user acquisition, and positioning Via TRM as the go-to platform for higher education institutions and international education organizations seeking to streamline and scale their global learning operations.

Brooke brings a wealth of experience, having held senior roles across several organizations, including Director of Partner Marketing at Podium Education, Director of International Education at Johnson County Community College, and Senior Vice President at GoAbroad. She has also served as the Director of Operations & Advising at Global Educators/CISabroad, and as the founding director of Global Learning at the University of South Dakota.

“I am thrilled to join Via TRM at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the global education space,” said Roberts.“As a global educator who has been in the trenches of program development and design, risk management, compliance, and student advising, Via TRM's mission to streamline and scale global learning operations resonates deeply with me. As an early believer in Via, I look forward to helping expand the company's impact, drive meaningful growth, and build new partnerships that will support the next generation of globally-minded students.”

A lifelong global learner, Brooke holds a BA in International Relations from Northeastern University and an MA in Higher Education Administration from Bowling Green State University. She was a“repeat offender” in study abroad, participating in semester programs in Switzerland, France, and England followed by a post-grad teaching position at Beijing Normal University in China. Over the years, she has lived, worked, and traveled in more than 60 countries across six continents, enriching her expertise and understanding of international education dynamics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to Via TRM," said David Saben, CEO of Via TRM. "Her deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for empowering individuals through global education are exactly what we need to continue driving innovation and success in the international education sector. Brooke is an ideal fit for our team, and we are confident that her leadership will help us achieve new milestones in our mission to enhance global mobility and learning.”

As a remote worker since 2010, Brooke has long been an advocate for flexible, work-from-anywhere models, making her a perfect fit for Via TRM's dynamic and innovative distributed team.



