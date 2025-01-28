Skinn By Titan Unveils A New Campaign Film For Its Latest Collection 'Skinn 24Seven'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28st January, 2025: Skinn from the House of Titan has launched a fresh and engaging campaign showcasing 'Fine Fragrances for Every Hour, Every Day' for their latest collection, 'Skinn 24Seven'. The beautifully captures the essence of the new offerings, showcasing how these fragrances effortlessly fit into the many roles we juggle in our daily lives.



Set against the vibrant backdrop of everyday moments, the campaign film captures individuals confidently expressing their unique style as they through their moments from day to night. From energizing the morning hustle to a quick refresh before an evening out, Skinn 24Seven emerges as the perfect companion, designed to elevate every mood, moment, and occasion.



With the 24Seven pivotal launch, the brand seeks to make high-quality fragrances a daily essential for younger audience. Designed for modern lifestyles, 24Seven illustrates the idea of being ready for every moment, every day-where confidence and self-expression are essential around the clock. Featuring diverse olfactive notes from vibrant florals to deep woody notes, the collection has signature fragrances for both him & her.



Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrance & Fashion Accessories Division at Titan Company Limited said,“We are thrilled to unveil the new campaign film for Skinn 24Seven. With this, our focus is on forging a deeper connection with a younger audience by capturing the pulse of their vibrant, ever-evolving lifestyles. We've crafted the film to be an engaging, immersive experience-blending upbeat music and dynamic visuals to reflect the energy and individuality of today's generation and we hope Skinn 24Seven becomes the go-to fragrance, matching their diverse needs.”



Adding to the collection is a 24Seven Gift Pack (Pack of 4) with crafted fragrances for both him & her. This curated set features a selection of four fragrances, offering a delightful variety to its customers. Priced at INR 1,745/- both the Skinn 24Seven fragrances and the gift pack is available on , multi-brand stores and leading e-Commerce platforms.



About Skinn by Titan:



SKINN by Titan was launched in 2013 for urban, stylish, well-traveled Indian men and women. Designed by award-winning Master perfumers, fine fragrances from SKINN are crafted to suit Indian preferences and weather conditions. All products are dermatologically tested. SKINN has a range of 31 perfumes, including Amalfi bleu, the Escapade series for sporty men, and a premium line – SKINN Nox positioned as a fragrance for people who celebrate the night and SKINN Noura specially designed to celebrate feminine, softer aspects of women. The fragrances are widely available across the country in World of Titan stores, and all leading department stores, authorized dealers, and several E-commerce portals.

