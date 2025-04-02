Ruko Priority Launches U11MINI 4K Triple Battery Combo: 8K Photo Imaging Meets Pocket-Sized Portability

The Ruko U11MINI 4K is equipped with a 48MP 1/2" CMOS sensor, delivering stunning 8K pictures and 4K/30fps videos. A mini pocket-sized design yet equipped with powerful imaging capabilities. Its dual stabilization system combines a 3-axis brushless gimbal with electronic image stabilization (EIS) for ultra-smooth footage. Featuring four fold positioning system-GPS Positioning, Barometric Altitude Hold, Optical Flow Positioning, and TOF Sensor-it ensures precise navigation and smooth landing. In addition, the drone supports an impressive 20,000ft long-distance digital image transmission for stable and smooth filming. This powerful hardware promises that the mini pocket-sized drone offers outstanding imaging capabilities.

Extended Performance Redefined

Three intelligent batteries provide a total flight time of 96 minute- 32 minutes per battery with optimized power management.

In addition, the U11MINI 4K is packed with advanced features that take the flying experience to the next level, including Smart Return, Route Rules, Point of Interest, and GPS Follow Mode. The GPS Follow Mode ensures precise tracking of moving subjects, such as athletes or vehicles. With the U11MINI 4K, the creative possibilities are truly limitless.

Availability & Launch Offers

Pre-orders begin on April 2, 2025, exclusively at , with the first 100 customers receiving a FREE 1-Year Care Refresh Plan. Global retail availability follows on April 15 through Amazon and TikTok Shop.

About Ruko

Ruko is dedicated to designing safe, easy-to-use, and fun products. Ruko offers something suitable for everyone drone enthusiasts, beginners and children,it can be the ideal companion for happy family moments.

Follow @Ruko-toy on YouTube and @droneexplorer_x on TikTok for more information.

#RukoU11MINI4K #MiniPocketDrone #RukoDrone

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ruko