The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Projects

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 active open source projects and initiatives, today announced that Apache AnswerTM and Apache StreamParkTM have graduated from incubation and are now Top-Level Projects (TLP).

Apache Answer is a modern, open source Q&A designed to help organizations build their knowledge base and community. The software enables teams and communities to collaboratively create, share, and discover knowledge in a structured and efficient way. To learn more about Answer, visit .

"Apache Answer's graduation as a Top-Level Project marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Ning Qi, Vice President of Apache Answer. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our community and the maturity of our platform in providing a Q&A platform solution for knowledge management and community engagement."

Apache StreamPark is an easy-to-use streaming application development framework and operation platform. StreamPark supports Apache Flink® and Apache SparkTM providing full lifecycle support for stream processing applications. To learn more about StreamPark, visit .

“Becoming an Apache Software Foundation Top-Level Project is a significant milestone and one that would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of the StreamPark community,” said Huajie Wang, Vice President of Apache StreamPark.“We look forward to continued technical and community growth under the ASF's stewardship.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt the Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 75 sponsors. ASF's open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation's open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive.

ASF's annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field.

© The Apache Software Foundation.“Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

