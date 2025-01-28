Verifiedemail: The Smarter Way To Verify And Clean Email Lists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VerifiedEmail offers bulk email list cleaning with today's most accurate real-time email verification technology.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifiedEmail , a leading innovator in email verification technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new email verification and list-cleaning service, designed to address one of the most persistent challenges for businesses: email deliverability.

Developed in 2024, VerifiedEmail is the fastest, most accurate real-time email verification and bulk email list cleaning solution on the today. VerifiedEmail offers the most competitive pricing without compromising privacy or security, thanks to its proprietary, on-demand infrastructure. It comes fully equipped with the following:



Real-time Individual and Bulk Email List Verification (duplicates removal, syntax checking, domain validation, SMTP verification and scoring, and more).

Fast and Reliable API

Website Widget Pre-built Integrations (Zapier, Hubspot, Klaviyo, etc.)

Why VerifiedEmail Matters

Bounced emails, spam traps, and damaged sender reputations cost businesses time and money. VerifiedEmail offers a straightforward, affordable way to clean and verify email lists quickly and accurately, helping businesses focus on what matters most: connecting with their audience. The key impacts of using VerifiedEmail are:



Precision Verification: 99%

Most Affordable Solution

High-Speed Bulk Email Cleaning Proprietary Technologies from Experienced Professionals

VerifiedEmail offers a FREE trial with 200 credits , and prices start at $7 for 1,000 emails. Businesses of all sizes-especially e-commerce brands, digital marketing agencies, and sales teams-can benefit from VerifiedEmail's precise, fast, and reliable service.

About VerifiedEmail

VerifiedEmail is a dedicated team of professionals with years of experience in the industry. The company developed VerifiedEmail in 2024 to solve a business problem: email deliverability. Its promise to customers is "We Deliver So You Can Deliver."

The company identified a gap in the industry and first built VerifiedEmail to solve a problem for themselves, then for the public. Its goal was to create a verified email solution that met the needs of speed, features, accuracy, and affordability, with core values of privacy and transparency. VerifiedEmail is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and serves various industries, including SaaS, e-commerce, agencies, and more, providing email verification services to companies of all sizes.

For more information, visit:

SOURCE VerifiedEmail, LLC

