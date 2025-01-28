Rapsodo Partners With MLB All-Star Jeff Mcneil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After training with Rapsodo's cutting-edge technology, the“Flying Squirrel” will defend his title at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations of Champions

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for giving the tools they need to play like never before, announces its partnership with Jeff McNeil, a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and second baseman for the New York Mets. Also known as the“Flying Squirrel” for diving after balls on the diamond, McNeil has been training with Rapsodo for the last few years.

“Rapsodo and technology in sports is great. It has helped improve my game, like the last few weeks I used Rapsodo golf to help me choose between my old Callaway driver versus a new one to prepare for this tournament,” McNeil said.“The best part is that I've been able to use Rapsodo for golf and baseball. I use it before every game in the batting cage looking at the numbers. It helps me understand which pitches I can do the most damage on – hit the hardest or furthest, so it has been a big part of my game.”

McNeil's passions lie beyond baseball; he's also an avid golf player. Not only does he train with Rapsodo's diamond sports ball flight monitors to perfect his swing, but he also uses Rapsodo's Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro (MLM2PRO) to level up his golf game. With the MLM2PRO, McNeil practices his skills and improves his game anytime, anywhere, by tracking key performance metrics on golf courses as well as simulated courses and ranges.

He will put his golf skills to the test at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from January 30 to February 2, 2025. Here, the top amateur golfers are invited to participate in the main Pro-Am tournament. McNeil made his debut during this tournament last year, where he won the celebrity field after scoring 138 points using a modified Stableford format.

“We're thrilled to partner with Jeff McNeil, a multi-sport athlete who constantly pushes the boundaries of performance,” said Katrina Hartwell, Rapsodo U.S. general manager.“Jeff exemplifies how our technology can drive success across different sports, and we're proud to support athletes like him in reaching their full potential, whether on the diamond or the golf course.”

