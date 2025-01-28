ESET Launches New Series Of Speakeasy Security, A Tech And Cybersecurity Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tony Anscombe, ESET Chief Evangelist Adds Kirsten Bay, Cysurance CEO as Co-Host

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity and threat detection, today announced a new series of its cybersecurity podcast, Speakeasy Security . As part of a 10-episode series, Speakeasy Security will be co-hosted by ESET Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe and Co-Founder and CEO of Cysurance Kirsten Bay – providing lively commentary on the latest tech, privacy and cybersecurity headlines and offering listeners tips to protect themselves from cybercriminals.

Available on a range of popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Podcast Index, iHeart Radio, Pocket Casts, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Listen Notes and Podchaser, the first episode will air on“Trust in Technology-AI and Driverless Cars” where Anscombe and Bay discuss the public's embrace and skepticism towards the technology.

“I'm excited to have Kirsten join me at Speakeasy Security – delivering a fresh perspective from her years working to help consumers, SMBs and enterprises manage cybersecurity risk,” said Tony Anscombe.“Each episode, Kirsten and I will explore how new technologies and AI advancements are impacting our personal and professional lives, and the cybersecurity and privacy implications. We will aim to make complex tech issues understandable and enjoyable, while offering practical tips and advice for both businesses and consumers.”

Bay, Co-Founder and CEO of Cysurance, is a sought-after public speaker and respected leader in the cyber insurance industry. She brings 25 years of expertise in financial services, risk intelligence and cybersecurity to the podcast in her role as co-host. Anscombe is a 30-plus year security industry expert and established author, blogger and speaker on new policies, regulations and the cybersecurity threat landscape. Speakeasy Security will also continue to feature ESET's leading researchers and threat detection experts, as well as recognized cybersecurity influencers and guests from across the tech universe.

“I am thrilled to join Speakeasy Security as a co-host and to explore how new technologies, smart devices and privacy-focused legislations will impact society and everyday users,” said Kirsten Bay, Co-Founder and CEO of Cysurance.“My goal with Tony is to offer thought-provoking insights and practical advice to help our audience navigate and stay secure in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Speakeasy Security adds to ESET's body of original content, which includes its award-winning blog WeLiveSecurity. Featuring commentary from ESET's global security researchers, WeLiveSecurity offers in-depth knowledge of the latest threats and security trends, views and insights, video tutorials and advice for everyday internet users on how to secure data effectively. Follow the blog on Twitter at @welivesecurity and follow Anscombe at @TonyAtESET and Bay at @cyberkbay .

For more information on Speakeasy Security, visit .

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network.

