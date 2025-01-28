Trump's Columbia Beatdown A Message To China, Russia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Colombian President Gustavo Petro thought that he'd rebalance lopsided relations with his returning US counterpart by abruptly rejecting two previously agreed military flights for repatriating his country's illegal immigrants but he was ultimately taught an unforgettable lesson.

Trump reacted with fury by threatening 25% tariffs that would double in a week's time and sanctioning high-level officials on national security pretexts among other punitive measures, which quickly prompted Petro to capitulate .

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt then confirmed her country's victory in its brief dispute with Colombia, shortly after which Petro rage-tweeted a convoluted rant about imperialism and racism as a parting shot against Trump that was widely met with mockery online, especially from Americans.

This short-lived scandal was significant since Trump proved how serious he is about leveraging tariffs and sanctions to coerce Ibero-American countries into accepting the return of their repatriated citizens.

He won the 2016 election in part because of his pledge to build a southern border wall to stop illegal immigration, but after an estimated 8 million illegals flooded into the country during Biden's term, he then promised to expel as many as possible if voters returned him to office like they ultimately did.

It'll be difficult to return all of them, however, which is why his administration wants to coerce them into voluntarily leaving on their own by creating extremely onerous conditions for those who remain.