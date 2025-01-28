Biden administration attempts to murder Putin

(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, claimed that the Biden administration tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir during the ongoing Ukraine conflict. In an interview with journalist Matt Taibbi, Carlson suggested that US officials, including former Secretary of State Tony Blinken, were pushing for extreme measures, including attempts on Putin’s life. He described such actions as “insane” and warned of the catastrophic global consequences that could arise from such a move.



While Carlson did not provide specific details on the alleged plot, his comments come after a September 2022 report by Newsweek, which stated that US defense officials had discussed a "decapitation strike" in response to Russia potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Moscow has denied any such plans, and Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have condemned the idea as a serious threat to global security.



In May 2023, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Putin via a drone strike on the Kremlin, although Ukraine denied involvement, and Blinken later stated that Washington had not been informed in advance of the raid.

