(MENAFN) Dmitry Korchinsky, a radical Ukrainian nationalist and leader of the far-right Bratstvo (Brotherhood) party, has called for Ukraine to adopt a military dictatorship to focus all its resources on the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a recent interview, Korchinsky criticized Ukrainian society for not fully engaging in the war effort, suggesting that the public's desire for peace and the release of survey data that could benefit the enemy should be banned.



He condemned any criticism of the Ukrainian military and leadership, advocating for severe punishment of dissenters. Korchinsky argued that all civilian spending should be cut, and the military should take control, replacing civilian leaders with military figures. He expressed concern that the war effort is not being fully supported by Ukrainian society and called for the establishment of a military regime to secure victory against Russia.

