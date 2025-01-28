(MENAFN) As the Ukraine conflict drags on, there are growing concerns about the future of Western involvement, particularly from European Union leaders. Russian foreign policy expert Sergey Ryabkov recently pointed out that a window of opportunity for peace negotiations is opening, but it’s narrowing fast. The key question remains: will Washington shift its strategy and engage in meaningful talks with Russia? Moscow insists that any agreement must include Ukraine's neutrality and territorial concessions, but whether the West will pressure Kiev to accept these terms is uncertain.



Despite these potential shifts, some US hardliners still favor continuing the proxy war with Russia, hoping that a stronger push, more arms for Ukraine, and increased economic warfare can turn the tide. This approach, however, is increasingly seen as unrealistic, with the prospect of further conflict only prolonging the suffering. Media outlets like the Telegraph and Washington Post continue to speculate about Trump’s stance on Russia, though it's clear that any US strategy will need to move away from the illusions of endless escalation.



If the US begins to reduce its support for Ukraine, EU leaders may continue to push for more involvement, despite it being against their own best interests and the interests of Ukraine. This raises questions about European rationality—why continue a costly proxy war if it only serves to prolong the conflict and escalate tensions with Russia? The latest developments suggest that EU leaders are caught between the fading hope of a decisive victory and the grim reality of an ongoing war.

