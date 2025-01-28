Bookshop Launches Revolutionary Ebook Platform To Support Local Bookstores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bookshop's new gives readers the ability to purchase and download ebooks from their favorite bookstores or on Bookshop's site. This innovation unlocks new income channels for authors and booksellers alike. 25% of readers in the US prefer ebooks , yet up until now they had no way to buy them from their local bookstore. The platform, available via any web browser and through Bookshop apps on Apple and Android, launches with a diverse catalog of over three million ebooks, including works from all major publishers, providing something for every type of reader. The app also fosters community engagement by allowing readers to share their favorite book moments on social media.

"When we launched Bookshop, the vision was to support local bookstores in their battle against Amazon and other online retailers," says Andy Hunter, CEO and Founder of Bookshop. "This launch represents our commitment to bookstores and their communities. We're focused on keeping bookstores afloat and helping them flourish in the digital age."

Launched in January 2020, during a pivotal moment for bookstores, Bookshop has raised over $35 million for independent bookstores in the United States alone. As a certified B Corp, Bookshop allocates more than 80% of its profit margin to over 2,200 independent bookstores in the US.

"I've said it before – booksellers and bookstores save lives. I'm thrilled to see Bookshop's new platform making ebooks accessible while staying true to supporting independent bookstores," said James Patterson, Bestselling Author.

"This is the missing piece we've all been waiting for. Bookshop has already built a fantastic, essential ecosystem connecting bookstores with the authors and readers who love them," says Lev Grossman, American novelist and journalist. "Now with this new ebook platform, there's no limit to how far it can go and how big it can get."

"Many of our customers use ebooks for their accessibility, especially for folks with low vision," adds Cierra Cook Owner of Spoke & Word Books. "Having an alternative to Amazon is groundbreaking."

Digitally-inclined readers can directly support the bookstore of their choosing by ordering through Bookshop, ensuring the full profit goes to supporting that chosen store. Alternatively, profits from orders without a specified bookstore are distributed among all participating bookstores on the platform, further benefiting the literary community. To learn more about how you can help these communities thrive, please visit .

About Bookshop

Bookshop is an online bookstore that financially supports local, independent bookstores. Since its launch in 2020, Bookshop has earned over $35 million for local bookstores. It is a certified B Corp, carbon-neutral, mission-based business that believes local bookstores serve their communities and the public good.

The company has also won several awards; most recently Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter, Digiday's 2023 Greater Good Awards for 'Best Retail Model' and the 2023 Modern Retail Awards.

