(MENAFN) US arms exports reached a record $318.7 billion in fiscal year 2024, marking a 29% increase from the previous year. The surge is largely driven by global demand as countries replenish their stockpiles after supplying weapons to Ukraine. Direct military sales by US companies climbed to $200.8 billion, while government-arranged sales rose to $117.9 billion.



Key EU nations were major buyers of US weapons, with significant contracts including $7.2 billion worth of F-35 fighter jets for Romania, $5.0 billion in Patriot missiles for Germany, and various other arms deals with Poland, Norway, Spain, and Austria. Israel also purchased $18.8 billion worth of fighter jets. Analysts noted that US arms sales have surged since the Ukraine conflict escalated, with the US now accounting for 42% of global arms exports, up from 34% in 2014.



Meanwhile, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the West, calling Ukraine a "gold mine" for Western arms manufacturers who profit from the ongoing conflict. US President Donald Trump has raised concerns about the financial burden of these arms shipments, with his administration reviewing future military assistance to Ukraine.

