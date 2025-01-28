Trump mocks Denmark’s army

(MENAFN) US President Donald has ridiculed Denmark's military efforts in Greenland, suggesting that the country is not capable of adequately protecting the strategically important island. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump mocked Denmark’s plans to enhance its military presence in Greenland, which included two inspection vessels, two drones, and two dog sled patrols added to their existing forces.



Trump previously raised the idea of purchasing Greenland during his first term and renewed the proposal after his re-election. He emphasized Greenland’s importance to US national security and stated that only the United States could provide protection for the island, unlike Denmark, which he claimed was insufficient in its defense efforts.



Denmark has firmly rejected any notion of selling Greenland, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterating that the decision regarding the island’s future lies with its people. She also reminded Trump of Denmark’s role as a strong NATO ally, contributing to US-led military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.



The tense relationship between Trump and Denmark was highlighted in a recent “horrendous” phone call between the US president and Frederiksen. During the conversation, Trump reportedly pressed Denmark to consider selling Greenland, threatening tariffs if they continued to resist his proposal. Danish officials were reportedly taken aback by the firmness of Trump's stance, realizing the seriousness of his intentions.

