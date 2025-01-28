DEEM Enterprises Advances Atlantic City's Bader Field Redevelopment: A Vision Of Growth, Innovation, And Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The future of motorsport entertainment and sustainable living emerges in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEM Enterprises , the visionary development group behind Renaissance at Bader Field, today reaffirmed its long-term and strategic commitment to transform Atlantic City with a groundbreaking sustainable motorsport living, entertainment, and lifestyle hub.

The $3.4 billion Renaissance at Bader Field promises to deliver unmatched economic and social impact. Thousands of jobs will be created during construction and beyond, fueling neighborhood revitalization and attracting a diverse range of businesses and industry. Anchored by a cutting-edge automotive and motorsport ecosystem, the develop will become a catalyst for innovation and growth in the surrounding community.

With a focus on sustainability, DEEM Enterprises aims for Platinum LEED certification with a goal of achieving net-zero carbon status. This transformation includes remediating Bader Field's brownfield site, raising the land to bolster protection against future storms, and establishing clean energy solutions that set a global standard. The DEEM development will position Atlantic City as a global leader in environment stewardship, economic progress, and community innovation.

"After six years of extensive negations and collaboration, we're proud to extend our partnership with Mayor Small, Atlantic City Council, Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez to realize this shared vision," said Dan Gallagher, Partner at DEEM Enterprises. "Renaissance at Bader Field represents a bold new chapter for Atlantic City's revitalization and future."

About Renaissance at Bader Field

Renaissance at Bader Field is a visionary $3.4 billion dollar net-zero carbon LEED Platinum community set to redefine Atlantic City with a fusion of luxury seaside living, motorsport entertainment, retail, and wellness. Designed as a global model for resilience and sustainability, this groundbreaking project will attach transformation industries, create jobs, and inspire the future of hyper-performance living and entertainment.

