Qatari PM Discusses Gaza Situation With Malaysian Senate Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Thani on Tuesday met with Malaysian Senate President Dato' Awang Bemee bin Awang Ali Basah to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to a statement from the of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place in Doha, the Qatari capital.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, along with the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to other issues of mutual interest, the statement noted.

The Malaysian Senate president commended Qatar's efforts in helping to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. (end)

