Parliament To Take Final Decision On UCC, Waqf Issues: Omar

File photo of J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said it is Parliament which will take a final call on the Uniform Civil Code and the Waqf (amendment) bill.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state to implement UCC with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, while the Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted all amendments proposed by the ruling BJP-led NDA members and negated every change moved by opposition members.

“Let them do what they want to do till a law is enacted for the country. Finally, it is Parliament which will decide on this and not the individual UTs or States,” Abdullah told reporters here, reacting to the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand.

In response to another question related to the Waqf bill, he said the parliamentary committee is still holding discussions and the government is not implementing any law.

In the recent past, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq met the committee and put forth his view point.

“Let the committee completes its work, then Parliament will discuss its report,” the chief minister said.