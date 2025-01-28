QIC Named 'Insurer Of The Year In Qatar' At MENA II Awards 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been crowned“Insurer of the Year in Qatar” at the prestigious MENA II Awards 2025 (formerly the MENA IR Awards) for the fourth consecutive year.

QIC received this recognition at the program's annual ceremony held last week in Dubai, which was attended by representatives from insurers, regulators, and rating agencies across the region.

This award highlights QIC's exceptional strategy and its milestones in establishing the region's first insurance-powered digital ecosystem. Over the past 12 months, QIC has excelled in delivering cutting-edge insurance and non-insurance solutions through its award-winning mobile application (QIC App), web portal (qic), and other distribution channels.

As a result, QIC has been able to offer a wider range of retail customer segments in Qatar and other key GCC markets the convenience of managing their insurance needs, from onboarding to claims.

Salem Al Mannai, CEO of QIC Group, said:“Our consistent presence in key rankings and recognition by prestigious awarding bodies, such as the MENA II Awards, are strong testaments to QIC's success in transforming the insurance landscape regionwide. Customer convenience has always been a top priority for us at QIC, and this is the true secret to our status as the most trusted insurer in Qatar for more than six decades."

"We remain committed to rewarding our customers' loyalty with the best and most innovative solutions and helping each of them achieve financial wellbeing in Qatar, the MENA region, and around the world.”