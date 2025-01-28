Ruby Wu's To Mark Chinese New Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ruby Wu's restaurant has announced to celebrate Chinese New Year with a set menu. Crafted by Chef Austin Yang, a chef of Chinese origin, the menu uses the finest ingredients to bring visitors a taste of good fortune and happiness.

“Let your tastebuds burst with a 4-course set menu, including a hot bowl of Fresh Crab Meat and Fungus with Lobster soup to warm your stomach, and an appetizer platter of Smoked Fish Shanghai, Steamed Shrimp Dumpling, Chilled Marinated Edamame, and Shredded Chicken Salad to kick off your meal,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Savour the mouthwatering three main courses, such as the best-selling Wagyu Beef Ribeye with Asparagus, Steamed Cod Fish with Porcini Sauce, Baked Broccoli, Pak choi, and Mushroom with Taro Sauce, and Fried Spinach Noodles with Salmon in Tomato Sauce. End your meal with a well-balanced dessert of Rice Balls in Hot, Sweet Almond Milk – a Chinese New Year traditional rice cake, symbolizing growth, prosperity, and progress.

Available for only QR220 from January 28 to February 6 (closed on February 4), 6pm to 11pm, this set menu brings modern twists to make celebration extra special.