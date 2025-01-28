Asian markets react to U.S. tech stocks declines
Date
1/28/2025 4:20:54 AM
(MENAFN) Asian stock markets showed mixed results on Tuesday during the low-volume Lunar New Year trading. This followed a steep decline in tech Stocks on Wall Street, which were impacted by concerns from a Chinese competitor over the recent surge in artificial intelligence (AI) market enthusiasm. Japan's NIKKEI 225 saw a significant drop of 1.5%, closing at 38,959.05. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced only a slight decrease of 0.1%, ending at 8,399.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose slightly by 0.1%, reaching 20,225.11. Other markets in South Korea and Shanghai were closed for the holiday.
In Japan's technology sector, stocks faced heavy losses, with SoftBank Group Corp. seeing a 6% drop, and Hitachi Ltd. losing 7%. On the other hand, Fujitsu and Sony Corp. showed signs of recovery. Tokyo Electron, a computer chip maker, also fell by 5.5%. Meanwhile, Fuji Media Holdings, dealing with a sex scandal, saw a 1% rise after its executives held a lengthy press conference to address the controversy, which led to the resignation of two top officials.
U.S. markets experienced significant losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.5%, heavily affected by a 16.9% plunge in Nvidia's stock. Other major tech companies also saw considerable declines, pushing the Nasdaq composite down by 3.1%, marking its worst drop in over a month. This downturn was largely concentrated in AI-related stocks, while other sectors of the market fared better.
Despite the tech sector's struggles, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, reaching 44,713.58, and most U.S. stocks saw positive movement. However, those holding S&P 500 index funds, commonly found in 401(k) accounts, felt the brunt of the tech sector's poor performance due to the large influence of tech giants on these indexes.
MENAFN28012025000045015839ID1109137258
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.