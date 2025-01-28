Kutubna Cultural Center Presents“The Art Behind The Stars,” An Exhibit By Bahraini Artist Jamal A. Rahim

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – Kutubna Cultural Center, Dubai's newest independent bookstore and cultural center, is launching“The Art behind the Stars,” an that bridges the glamour of international stars from cinema and and the depth of fine art portraiture. The collection presents 22 artworks by Bahraini artist Jamal A. Rahim. It features portraits of legendary figures from and the Arab world, including Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando, Umm Kulthum, Abdel Halim, and others.“The Art behind the Stars” opens on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with an opening reception at 6:00 pm. The exhibition runs until March 16, 2025.

“The Art behind the Stars” is an exhibition that delves into the world of celebrity through the lens of artistry. The collection showcases compelling portraits of international stars from the world of entertainment, each offering a unique perspective on our culture, identity, own experience, and memories. The artworks offer a rare glimpse into the humanity behind the screen legends and cultural icons. Each portrait provides a window into our shared cultural memory, exploring how these iconic figures have shaped our collective identity and experience. This exhibition is Jamal A. Rahim's homage to the artists who resonate with global audiences and left their marks deeply in our lives.

Jamal Abdul Rahim's journey in the art world has allowed him the freedom to experiment and stretch the boundaries of conventional image-making. He spent years studying the works of portrait masters and honing techniques to bring a modern touch and a fresh perspective to traditional methods. This exhibition not only celebrates artistic expression but also fosters dialogue about the power of portraiture in bridging cultural divides, making it a significant contribution to contemporary art discourse. He is well known for his bright color palette and portraiture, especially his portraits of Umm Kulthum. Jamal A. Rahim has previously held exhibitions in Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Norway, Holland, Japan, Slovenia, Spain, and France, to name a few.

Shatha Almutawa, founder and director of Kutubna Cultural Center, said:“The 'Art behind the Stars' marks our first exhibition in 2025 and the first solo exhibition by a Bahraini artist at the center. We are proud to be able to share Jamal A. Rahim's works and celebrate his accomplishments, thanks to the valuable support from our exhibition partners, the International House Group and Al Bait Al Duwaliy Real Estate. We are planning a variety of cultural events at Kutubna and some new additions. This year, we will also host a philosophy lecture series, writing workshops, and events for parents with their young children, such as 'Philosophy in the Playroom' and 'Poetry in the Playroom.' Art workshops for people of all ages continue weekly at Kutubna, along with events for kids and teens.”