( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - Cameco : Was informed by its partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom), and Joint Venture Inkai LLP (JV Inkai) that the Inkai operation has resumed production. Cameco and Kazatomprom are now working with JV Inkai to determine the impact of the production suspension on the operation's 2025 production plans. Kazatomprom holds a 60% interest in JV Inkai, while Cameco owns a 40% share. Cameco shares T are trading down $6.92 at $73.42.

