( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Frontera Corporation : Announces the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the Company offered to purchase from for cancellation up to CAD$42 million (equivalent to US$30 million) of its outstanding common shares at a purchase price of CAD$12.00 per Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 24. Frontera Energy Corporation. shares T are trading down $0.35 at $8.08.

