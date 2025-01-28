Why Bitcoin's Price Recovery Could Be Temporary

(MENAFN- Breaking) The value of fell further and reached the $97,650 area. is now rebounding from the losses and could encounter obstacles around the $103,000 mark.



initiated a downward correction below the $103,000 threshold.

Currently, the price is under $103,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

A bearish trend line is emerging with resistance at $103,000 on the BTC /USD hourly chart (data sourced from Kraken ). If the pair remains below the $103,500 range, it may experience another decline.

Bitcoin's Value Drops Further

The price of Bitcoin started a new decrease below $105,000 and $103,500. BTC even slipped beneath $100,000 before witnessing bullish activity. It hit a low of $97,688 and is now recovering from the losses.

There was an upward movement past $99,500 and $100,000. Bulls managed to push the price above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downtrend from the $107,080 peak to the $97,688 low. However, selling pressure is noticeable near the $102,000 area.

Bitcoin 's price is currently below $103,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average . The primary resistance lies near $102,350 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the $107,080 peak to the $97,688 low.

The initial key resistance point is around $103,000. Furthermore, a bearish trend line is taking shape with resistance at $103,000 on the BTC /USD hourly chart.

The next significant resistance could be at $104,200. If the price breaks above this level, it could see further gains. This scenario may lead to a test of the $105,500 resistance level, with potential further gains toward $107,000.

Possible Further Declines in BTC

If Bitcoin struggles to surpass the $103,000 resistance region, it might initiate a new decline. The immediate support level on the downside is close to $100,500, followed by a major support at $100,000.

Currently, the subsequent support is approximately $88,500. Further losses could drive the price towards the $86,500 support level in the near future.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is showing a slowdown in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC /USD is currently above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $100,500, then $100,000.

Key Resistance Levels – $102,200 and $103,000.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.