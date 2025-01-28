Why Bitcoin's Price Recovery Could Be Temporary

(MENAFN- crypto Breaking)
The market value of bitcoin fell further and reached the $97,650 area. BTC is now rebounding from the losses and could encounter obstacles around the $103,000 mark.
Bitcoin initiated a downward correction below the $103,000 threshold.
Currently, the price is under $103,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.
A bearish trend line is emerging with resistance at $103,000 on the BTC /USD hourly chart (data sourced from Kraken ).
If the pair remains below the $103,500 range, it may experience another decline.
Bitcoin's Value Drops Further
The price of Bitcoin started a new decrease below $105,000 and $103,500. BTC even slipped beneath $100,000 before witnessing bullish activity. It hit a low of $97,688 and is now recovering from the losses.
There was an upward movement past $99,500 and $100,000. Bulls managed to push the price above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downtrend from the $107,080 peak to the $97,688 low. However, selling pressure is noticeable near the $102,000 area.
Bitcoin 's price is currently below $103,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average . The primary resistance lies near $102,350 or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the $107,080 peak to the $97,688 low.
The initial key resistance point is around $103,000. Furthermore, a bearish trend line is taking shape with resistance at $103,000 on the BTC /USD hourly chart.
The next significant resistance could be at $104,200. If the price breaks above this level, it could see further gains. This scenario may lead to a test of the $105,500 resistance level, with potential further gains toward $107,000.
Possible Further Declines in BTC
If Bitcoin struggles to surpass the $103,000 resistance region, it might initiate a new decline. The immediate support level on the downside is close to $100,500, followed by a major support at $100,000.
Currently, the subsequent support is approximately $88,500. Further losses could drive the price towards the $86,500 support level in the near future.
Technical Indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is showing a slowdown in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC /USD is currently above the 50 level.
Key Support Levels – $100,500, then $100,000.
Key Resistance Levels – $102,200 and $103,000.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
MENAFN28012025008006017065ID1109136477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.