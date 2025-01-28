Al Wakrah, Al Shamal Secure Crucial Wins In QBL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah and Al Shamal yesterday secured two crucial victories in the 12th round of the Qatar League, thereby enhancing their standings in the league.

In the first game, Al Wakrah triumphed over Al Khor with a score of 79-63.

Al Wakrah commenced the game with vigor, concluding the first quarter with a significant lead of 23-8. They continued to assert their dominance in the second quarter, scoring 20 points against Al Khor's 16.

In the second half, Al Wakrah maintained their momentum, finishing the third quarter with a score of 24-17. Although Al Khor attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, which they won 22-12, the point differential established in the earlier periods proved to be crucial.

Omar Saad emerged as the standout player for Al Wakrah, scoring 25 points, while Billy Joel Hardy led Al Khor with 22 points. This victory elevated Al Wakrah's total to 15 points, placing them in seventh position, while Al Khor remained in ninth and last place with 13 points from 11 matches.

In the second game, Al Shamal claimed a significant victory over Al Gharafa, finishing with a score of 82-77 in a thrilling contest that remained competitive until the final moments. Al Shamal initially trailed in the first quarter, which ended 12-21 in favor of Al Gharafa, and the latter continued to lead, winning the second quarter 24-22.

However, Al Shamal demonstrated their strength in the third quarter, achieving a remarkable turnaround with a score of 26-14, and they sustained this advantage in the final quarter, winning it 22-18 to secure the match.

Mackey Zion Juan Richard was the top scorer for Al Shamal, amassing 41 points, while Kenneth Edward Brown Jr. excelled for Al Gharafa with 20 points. This victory propelled Al Shamal to fourth place with 19 points, while Al Gharafa remained at 15 points, positioned eighth in the standings.