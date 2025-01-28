عربي


Ministry Of Awqaf Honours Imams, Preachers, And Muezzins

1/28/2025 2:15:57 AM

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem with other officials and guests during a ceremony. The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry honoured the distinguished imams, preachers, muezzins, and programme presenters of the 'Masarat W Manarat' programme for 2024, which was organised and supervised by the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences.

