Ministry Of Awqaf Honours Imams, Preachers, And Muezzins

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem with other officials and guests during a ceremony. The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the honoured the distinguished imams, preachers, muezzins, and programme presenters of the 'Masarat W Manarat' programme for 2024, which was organised and supervised by the Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences.

