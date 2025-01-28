Fire Breaks Out In Govt Quarter In Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar, One Injured
Date
1/28/2025 1:20:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fire broke out in a government quarter in the Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning, officials said.
An official said that soon after the incident fire tender rushed to the spot to douse of flames, reported news agency KNO.
He said that a civilian was injured in the mishap, while further details are awaited.
