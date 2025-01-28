LBS unveils smart Executive MBA

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Applications now open for LBS’ smart EMBA with flexible formats and a choice of blended learning options



27 January 2025 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London Business School (LBS) is excited to announce that it will now offer its prestigious, international Executive MBA (EMBA) in person or through blended learning, from London or Dubai.



Both options reduce the number of days executives need to spend out of the office and provide an opportunity to complete the programme in 17 months.



The in-person format starts in September, with 80% in-person classes and 20% self-paced learning.



The blended format starts in January, with 40% in-person classes, 40% live online sessions, and 20% self-paced learning.



Graham Hastie, Associate Dean, Degree Education, LBS says:



“Business executives lead demanding and busy lives. Time committed out of the office, or away from family and friends, is a major investment for these executives. Offering our world-class Executive MBA in two different locations and two different formats, means our executive students can choose not just where they study, but how they study – in the way that best meets their needs and helps them to balance work and life.”



Overseen by LBS’ world-renowned faculty, the new EMBA combines innovative learning with intuitive design:



• Contemporary curriculum focussed on current business challenges

• Integrative learning to address complex issues from multiple perspectives

• Customised study through a wide range of electives taken with other LBS students, allowing executives to tailor the programme to their needs – to broaden their knowledge or deep dive into an area of interest, whilst also building networks beyond the EMBA class

• Personalised leadership development journey with tailored executive coaching, practical skills training, career activity and networking.



Ben Hardy, Academic Director, Leadership Programmes and Clinical Professor of Organisational Behaviour, LBS, says:



“Our EMBA helps executive students approach business problems from diverse viewpoints and apply core concepts in real world situations.



“This exciting curriculum will explore the way different parts of a business work together, teaching executives to identify and tackle the trade-offs and obstacles they will encounter. This will help them develop their skills to build resilient, sustainable organisations, and to adapt to an evolving business landscape, emerging as confident and authentic leaders.”



All students will complete their Executive MBA by 22 months but have the option to complete as early as 17 months, dependent on electives chosen.



Applications open on 27 January 2025.



Read more.





