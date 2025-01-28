Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Calls Himself 'Product' Of Bond Between India-US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed that he is the“product of the bond” between India and the US, as top officials and American lawmakers praised the contributions of the Indian community during the Republic Day celebration.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle held a special reception on Sunday at the Bell Harbour Centre to mark India's 76th Republic Day, as reported by PTI.

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Nadella were the Guests of Honour at the reception attended by over 500 people from the Indian-American community, according to a press release issued by the Consulate. In a unique first, several members of the US Congress also joined the evening celebrations.

Nadella, addressing the gathering, acknowledged that he“was a product of the bond that exists between the two countries (India and US).”

He praised the leadership of both nations for their“focus on how to use technology to leverage education outcomes, health outcomes, public service efficiency, competitiveness and productivity of small businesses”, the press release said.

Addressing members of the Indian-American community at the Republic Day reception, Ferguson, the newly elected 24th Governor of Washington State, acknowledged“the incredible contribution the Indian society makes not just for India but for the entire world”.

He added that as a new Governor of the State of Washington, he looked forward to building on the relationship with the Consulate General of India in Seattle.