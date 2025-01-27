Italy To Fund Study For Revitalization Of Ancient Roman Coastal City Of Quseir

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Italy's Ambassador to Egypt, Michele Quaroni, has reaffirmed his country's commitment to collaborating with Egypt's of Local Development on a range of sustainable development and heritage preservation projects across the country. The focus will be on funding a study for the development of Quseir, an ancient Roman coastal city, in partnership with the Red Sea Governorate.

The study, which will be carried out in collaboration with Takween Integrated Community Development, follows the success of the“Investing in Sustainable in Esna” project in Luxor Governorate, which was recognized by the World Tourism Organization for its impact.

This announcement was made during a meeting between Ambassador Quaroni and Minister of Local Development, Manal Awad, where they discussed potential areas of cooperation at the ministry level and across Egypt's governorates. Minister Awad welcomed Italy's support, emphasizing the importance of enhancing local economic development by leveraging the competitive advantages of Egypt's cities. She noted that Quseir could serve as a model for successful and integrated development, similar to the achievements in Esna.

In addition to the Quseir project, Minister Awad outlined several areas for future collaboration, including efforts to combat climate change, expand the use of renewable energy in public transportation in Greater Cairo, and convert bus stations to solar energy while transitioning public buses to electric power.

Ambassador Quaroni expressed Italy's readiness to support these initiatives, particularly in the field of renewable energy, and pledged to prepare and present the proposed study to relevant Italian agencies for further action.

Both sides agreed to stay in contact to implement the proposals discussed, working together with the Ministry of Local Development, the Italian Embassy, and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation to bring these projects to fruition.