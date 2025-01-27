Zeen® Revolutionizes Mobility: Empowering Disabled Users To Sit, Stand, Walk, And Coast, Virtually Eliminating Fall Risk

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative Device Bridges the Gap Between Walkers and Wheelchairs with Over 1,000 Units Sold and Growing

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zeen®, a cutting-edge mobility device, is transforming the way individuals with mobility challenges navigate the world. Since its recent launch in the US, Zeen has sold over 1,000 units revolutionizing mobility for users across the country. Recently, it was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023, underscoring its life-changing impact.

Designed by Hall-of-Fame inventor and Oscar winner, Garrett Brown, Zeen offers a practical solution for those who want more mobility independence than a traditional walker or wheelchair can offer. It enables users to safely transition seamlessly between sitting, standing, walking, and even coasting, all without the concern for falls. Unlike many conventional mobility aids, Zeen uniquely allows users to move freely and confidently throughout their daily routines not relying on motors or batteries. Whether at home or on the go, the Zeen easily folds compactly to fit in any car or gate-checked on a plane.

“I created Zeen to help individuals safely reclaim their independence, mobility, and quality of life,” said Garrett Brown, creator of Steadicam® and Founder of Exokinetics.“Zeen was designed with both function and freedom in mind. It allows users to go from sitting to standing using a proprietary technology to lift 75% of one's body weight, so they can walk and engage at“eye-level” with their surroundings-something traditional devices can't offer. Everyday tasks like dinner prep on a kitchen counter, cooking on a stove top, reaching into a high cabinet are now possible using a Zeen. "

Zeen is ideal for children and adults weighing between 50 and 250 lbs, with a design focused on ease of use, comfort, and portability. The device's innovative structure ensures a smooth, assisted transition between sitting and standing while promoting weight-bearing on one's legs, walking with an upright posture, and removing the fear of falling -critical for overall health, including cardiovascular function, muscle tone, digestion, and psychological well-being.

Zeen has proven particularly valuable for those individuals experiencing lack of strength, balance, or endurance due to the effects of age, chronic conditions (such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), cerebral palsy, ataxia) or recovering from stroke, surgery, or injury. By providing stable, supported movement and effortless transitions between sitting and standing, Zeen helps users confidently maintain or regain their independence and stay physically active, both essential for overall health.

For those deserving individuals needing financial assistance to purchase their own Zeen device, the foundation Project ELEVATE Mobility (PEM) was established. PEM donations are used to match dollar-for-dollar towards a Zeen purchase, helping many afford this life-changing technology that restores

independence, confidence, and dignity.

Looking ahead, the Zeen team is committed to expanding awareness and supporting as many people as possible living with mobility challenges. As the device continues to gain traction in the market, the team plans to expand its capabilities with innovative accessories, ensuring Zeen meets the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

For more information, or to see a Zeen demonstration webinar offered daily, please visit .

# # #

About Exokinetics

Exokinetics is a mobility technology company dedicated to helping restore full range of movement, independence, and a healthier active lifestyle for those who struggle with diminished mobility due to chronic disease, age, or injury. Developed and manufactured internally, the Zeen® is a state-of-the-art mobility device that raises the user from a seated position to full standing for eye-level engagement, easy walking, and hands-free access without the fear of falling. Filling the gap between a wheelchair and a walker, Zeen is the perfect solution for those wanting more autonomous mobility freedom in their daily lives.

Jonathan Abramson

BluetoneMarketingandPR

+1 619-807-6349

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.