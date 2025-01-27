Bestprosintown Makes Searching For Top Local Services Easier With Its Mobile App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BestProsInTown , a leading website that connects consumers with the best local service providers across the United States and Canada, has launched its mobile app for Android users. The application brings a fresh approach to discovering trusted local businesses, from hair salons and nail salons to plumbers and electricians, and everything in between."What started as a pet project in an attempt to create a service that would bring together all professionals, has grown into a place where thousands of people offer their services, and tens of thousands of customers find the right professional," said Alex Bailey, a representative of BestProsInTown.Users can save their favorite spots, filter by category and price range, and find businesses within specific distance ranges. The app lets you save frequent locations like home or work so you can easily find services wherever you need them. It also includes an easy-to-use photo gallery for each business, letting you browse service photos before making a choice."Nobody likes to spend hours scrolling the internet to find a trustworthy service provider," Alex adds. "Whether you need a veterinarian for your pet, a locksmith for an emergency, or a spa for a relaxation day, our app puts all the info you need right in your pocket - genuine reviews, real photos, and quick contact details."The BestProsInTown app is available now for free on Google Play , with an iOS version in development. Android users can start exploring local services today, backed by the platform's comprehensive database and trustworthy review system.About BestProsInTownBestProsInTown connects customers with top local service providers across many categories. Our mission is to help you find the best local professionals – beauty experts, tattoo artists and home service providers based on verified ratings, reviews, competition, location, and availability. We do not sell reviews or accept payments that affect ratings, manually verifying all published reviews. With over 1.4 million listed businesses and more than 38 million reviews, BestProsInTown has become a trusted resource for thousands of internet users, continuously improving user experience by adding new search features, using algorithms, and regularly updating design. For more info on BestProsInTown, visit

