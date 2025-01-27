Ending Modern-Day Untouchability

Read Also After A Decade, Budgam Still Waits For MANUU Campus Govt Launches 2 Special Categories Visas For International Students

In India's job market, non-NLU students are often sidelined, treated almost as“untouchables” by many recruiters who gravitate towards the NLU brand. Despite having comparable skills, determination, and legal acumen, these students find doors closed to prestigious law firms, judicial clerkships, and corporate roles simply because they don't hold an NLU tag. This bias, deeply rooted in institutional elitism, overlooks individual talent and reinforces an unfair hierarchy

NLUs account for approximately 3,000 seats annually across India, while the country's broader network of law schools produces over 80,000 graduates each year, with non-NLU students making up the overwhelming majority. Yet, the“NLU-only” mindset fosters an elitism that permeates legal hiring, often translating into biased recruitment practices favoring pedigree over talent. For example, In 2014 graduates from a single National Law School held 26% of partnership positions in India's top six corporate law firms, despite abundant talent from other law schools.

Non-NLU students often face institutional discrimination, facing rejection from top firms and judges' chambers solely due to their alma mater. This pervasive“brand bias” not only reduces diversity within the profession but also limits the range of perspectives that can enrich legal practice.

Access to NLUs is heavily reliant on the CLAT, an entrance examination that has been criticized for creating structural barriers. In 2024, around 60295 students competed for just 3,243 seats, giving NLUs an acceptance rate around 5%. Students from economically marginalized backgrounds are disproportionately disadvantaged, as they often lack the resources to access specialized coaching that many affluent students rely on to prepare for CLAT. Consequently, highly capable students are sidelined-not due to a lack of ability, but due to systemic inequities that hinder access.

The average NLU tuition fee exceeds ₹10-15 lakh for a five-year program, a staggering amount for most Indian families, especially when considering that the annual per capita income in India is around ₹1.5 lakh. In comparison, non-NLU institutions offer significantly lower fees, allowing students from diverse financial backgrounds to pursue a legal education. However, many employers equate higher fees and exclusivity with competence, an assumption that overlooks the immense talent in non-NLU schools.

The Disparity in Employment Opportunities

In the competitive field of law, where networks and mentorship play crucial roles, NLU graduates often have an advantage, enjoying campus recruitment from prestigious firms and clerking opportunities that set them up for successful careers.

, a social media post ignited with discussions after KIA India, a major motor vehicle manufacturer, posted a job opening for a Legal Specialist, initially specifying a preference for applicants from National Law Universities (NLUs) only. The announcement sparked criticism online, with commenters expressing disappointment over the bias against candidates from non-NLUs and the broader preference many employers show for law graduates with an NLU background.

A few years ago, a Delhi University graduate filed a petition in the Patna High Court challenging a recruitment post by Bihar Mining Corporation Limited, which restricted eligibility for law officer positions to graduates from Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna. In response, the court issued a notice to the State in March 2022.

Similarly, in June 2022, the Kerala High Court invalidated a notification by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) that limited applications for an Assistant Law Officer role to candidates who had passed the CLAT 2021 postgraduate exam. Declaring the restriction discriminatory, Justice VG Arun remarked,“There is no logical basis for the assumption that professionalism and competence is the fiefdom of only those passing from elite institutions.”

These are not the only case where the preference in job applicants was given to students from National Law Universities. This has become a routine in Indian job market. This disparity is largely due to the longstanding bias in the legal community that considers NLU graduates inherently superior, while overlooking the competence, dedication, and unique insights of non-NLU graduates.

This bias extends beyond recruitment, affecting career growth, salary potential, and professional respect. Many law firms and corporate legal departments often reserve entry-level positions and internships for NLU graduates, creating a cycle where non-NLU students face fewer opportunities, which impacts their professional trajectories. Moreover, top-tier firms rarely visit non-NLU campuses for recruitment, further restricting access for those graduates. Such discrimination perpetuates an elitist view that limits the potential for innovation and diversity within India's legal profession.

Breaking the Stereotype

In India, non-NLU students have repeatedly demonstrated that talent, dedication, and success in the legal profession are not exclusive to NLU graduates. Though NLUs often carry a prestigious reputation, many students from non-NLUs have excelled and sometimes even surpassed their NLU counterparts across various legal fields, proving that skill and commitment are not restricted by institutional tags.

Numerous non-NLU graduates have topped the Judicial Services Examinations in multiple states, securing distinguished roles in the judiciary. In states like J&K , Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh , a significant portion of high-ranking judicial officers are non-NLU alumni. These graduates have shown outstanding dedication to the legal field and earned positions of influence in the judiciary, dispelling the myth that only NLU graduates can reach the top. Their success highlights that high achievement in competitive exams and subsequent legal careers depends on individual hard work and capability, not just the institutional name on a degree.

Non-NLU students have often excelled in moot court competitions on both national and international stages. For example, teams from institutions like Symbiosis Law School , Pune, and ILS Law College, Pune, have advanced to final rounds in renowned competitions like the Philip C. Jessup International Moot Court Competition. This prestigious event draws participants from the world's top law schools, and these successes reflect that legal acumen, critical thinking, and research skills can be nurtured in diverse academic environments.

In addition to excelling in moots, many non-NLU graduates have secured prestigious scholarships and fellowships for advanced legal studies abroad, including the Rhodes Chevening and Fulbright scholarships. These accolades are globally recognized, awarded based on merit and leadership potential, and show that non-NLU students have a place in international legal academia and beyond. This demonstrates that non-NLU students can match their NLU counterparts in scholarly achievements and intellectual pursuits, reinforcing their value on a global stage.

Non-NLU graduates are also making significant strides in top law firms and corporate legal roles. Some of the top-performing associates and partners in Indian law firms come from non-NLU backgrounds, breaking the stereotype that corporate legal success is reserved for NLU graduates. Law firms are beginning to recognize the unique qualities that non-NLU graduates bring to their roles, including resilience, diverse perspectives, and adaptability honed through rigorous and often challenging paths to success.

The notion that NLUs represent the only“elite” legal minds in India is outdated and does a disservice to the legal profession by excluding highly capable individuals from diverse institutions. Recognizing and respecting the accomplishments of non-NLU graduates is essential to building a more inclusive and competitive legal landscape in India.

Addressing Financial Inequities

The exorbitant fees at NLUs exclude economically disadvantaged students, creating an elitist system that fails to reflect India's socio-economic diversity. In response, both government and private entities need to increase the availability of scholarships and fee waivers specifically for economically marginalized students. Presently, while NLUs offer some scholarships, they are often insufficient to meet the high demand. The government can also intervene by increasing funding to NLUs, allowing these institutions to lower fees without compromising quality, thereby opening doors to talented students from diverse backgrounds.

Data from the National Law Universities Consortium (NLUC), which includes 22 NLUs across India, reveals that in 2020, only 14% of admitted students came from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Many students don't attend NLUs not because they're incompetent but because they can't afford the exorbitant costs of education. The high fees, often reaching several lakhs, make it impossible for talented students from less privileged backgrounds to access these institutions. Its economic barriers, not a lack of ability, that hold them back, leaving many bright minds out of the NLU system simply due to financial constraints.

The Role of Employers: Embracing Diversity in Legal Hiring

The responsibility to dismantle these biases also lies with employers, who must make hiring practices more inclusive. Rather than focusing solely on institutional affiliation, employers should prioritize competency, critical thinking, and real-world skills. Research supports that diversity in educational backgrounds brings fresh perspectives to law firms, enabling them to better address complex legal issues and represent varied client interests effectively.

Law firms and legal departments can further contribute to an inclusive hiring process by participating in recruitment drives at non-NLU campuses. Offering internship programs specifically for non-NLU students can provide them with essential training and networking opportunities. Such initiatives can help level the playing field and ensure that the legal profession does not miss out on exceptional talent.

Achieving equality in legal education and employment requires structural changes. Collaborative programs between NLUs and non-NLUs, including shared courses, faculty exchanges, and academic partnerships, can help standardize legal education across institutions. Such collaborations would raise the overall quality of legal training, benefiting the profession at large and reducing institutional bias.

Furthermore, standardized accreditation measures can help bridge the perceived gap in quality between NLUs and non-NLUs. By setting clear standards for legal education across all law schools, students from different institutions can receive comparable training, ensuring that the quality of graduates is uniformly high, regardless of the institution.

Tailpiece

The deep-rooted bias against non-NLU graduates has far-reaching implications, not only limiting individual career prospects but also hindering the growth of India's legal profession. By excluding talented individuals based on institutional pedigree, the legal sector risks becoming insular and homogenous, missing out on diverse perspectives that are essential for a dynamic profession.

A more equitable legal landscape requires collective action from students, educational institutions, employers, and the government. Breaking free from the“modern-day untouchability” of institutional elitism means moving toward a future where all law students, regardless of their alma mater, have equal opportunities to contribute meaningfully to India's legal ecosystem. The legal profession, founded on principles of justice and fairness, must rise to the occasion by dismantling institutional biases, embracing diversity, and championing inclusivity.

Through sustained efforts, it is possible to create a legal community that values hard work, commitment, and skill over the brand name of an institution-ensuring that every aspiring lawyer has the chance to fulfil their potential and impact society positively

The author is a national president of J&K Students Association and final year law student of a non-NLU institution. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]

