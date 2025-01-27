(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) QUEBEC CITY , QUEBEC , CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Versasec and LGM Solution Partner to Deliver IAM Solutions in Canada



Versasec, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), and LGM Solution, experts in IT, Telecommunications and Data Security, have partnered to provide vSEC:CMS credential management in Canada.



The Canadian IAM is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for security solutions, regulatory requirements, and the ongoing digital transformation across industries. Organizations are expected to continue investing in IAM technologies to enhance security, ensure compliance, and streamline access management processes.



"Our partnership with LGM Solutions marks an important milestone in expanding our presence and support for customers in Canada," said Carolina Martinez, General Manager of Versasec LLC. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to deploying our credential management software, vSEC:CMS, to provide a highly secure and efficient foundation for customers embarking on advanced multifactor authentication. With over 15 years of experience in IT and telecommunications, LGM Solutions excels in unified communications, data security, and identity management. As Canada continues to lead in adopting advanced multifactor authentication technologies, including Passkeys through FIDO and certificate-based authentication, we are excited to work together to empower organizations to strengthen their security posture and embrace cutting-edge authentication solutions."





“LGM Solution is proud to announce its commitment to provide superior Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions across Canada. By collaborating with Versasec, LGM Solution aims to deliver cutting-edge IAM solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Canadian public sector. LGM Solution strives to enhance security in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape and equip its clients with the tools and expertise to safeguard their digital ecosystems.” Martin Delarsosbil, General Manager, LGM Solution



About LGM Solution

LGM Solution is a dynamic IT service provider based in Quebec, specializing in offering comprehensive technology solutions to government agencies and private sector clients. The company excels in software licensing, hardware procurement, and cybersecurity services. With a strong presence in Quebec and a skilled team, LGM Solution partners with major industry players to deliver tailored IT solutions, ensuring compliance and enhancing operational efficiency for its clients.



About Versasec

Versasec provides the necessary orchestration to automate and manage the multiple Identity and Access Management (IAM) system, providing organizations a secure hub for their IAM solution providers: certificate authorities, user directories, HSM's, credentials, and more. Versasec credential management system, vSEC:CMS, is available on-prem, and as a managed service through vSEC:CLOUD with premium support. Versasec supports the most number of credentials in the market, covering the latest modern authenticators and technologies such as PIV/PKI, FIDO, virtual, and physical credentials, as well as RFID for secure access control. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



