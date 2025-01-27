John Thornton's 'Don't Buy A Job!' Just Landed: Revealing Franchising Truths And Hidden Dangers In Disclosure Documents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John Thornton, a seasoned entrepreneur with deep roots in small business, is proud to announce the release of his new book, "Don't Buy A Job !". With its powerful subtitle,“The Only Guide to Franchise Disclosure Documents You'll Ever Need!”, this provides a rare and necessary look at the complexities of franchise investing and the hidden truths behind Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs).In "Don't Buy A Job!", Thornton reveals how many individuals are misled into purchasing franchises that are little more than jobs-leading them to work long hours with little to no return on their investment. This book takes a bold, no-holds-barred approach, walking readers through how to understand and analyze FDDs to determine whether a franchise opportunity is truly an investment or just another job. With real-life examples and practical advice, this book is an indispensable resource for anyone considering a franchise investment.“Too many people are sold the dream of owning a business only to find out they're just buying themselves a job,” says Thornton.“I wrote this book to help people avoid that trap and to give them the tools to make better investment choices. Understanding Franchise Disclosure Documents is key, and my goal is to help people make sense of them in a way that truly empowers them.”About the Author:John Thornton's journey in business began at age four when he helped his grandparents with their rental properties. He later helped grow his family's directory delivery business to $30 million in revenue before turning his attention to franchising. With an MBA from the University of Georgia's Terry School of Business, Thornton now advises potential franchisees on how to assess the true potential of franchise opportunities. Together with his wife, Inna, he runs BookkeeperSA, a successful bookkeeping service offering expert support to businesses of all sizes."Don't Buy A Job!" is available now at leading retailers such as Amazon on the following link:

