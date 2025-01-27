Berks Homes Welcomes Ryan Hess As President To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth And Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berks Homes is excited to announce that Ryan Hess has joined the company as President, effective January 6, 2025. Ryan brings nearly 30 years of experience in and related industries, including roles as co-founder and CEO of Coldwell Banker Select Professionals, Land for Berks Homes, and partner at Capstone Land Transfer. With this extensive experience in the real estate and overall business operations, Ryan will lead Berks Homes into its next chapter of growth and excellence.

"Ryan's deep understanding of the real estate industry and his history with Berks Homes make him uniquely qualified to lead us into 2025 and beyond," said LaVern Horning, CEO. "His expertise in title services, real estate brokerage, and mortgage services aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering value and innovation to our customers."

Berks Homes has undergone significant changes in 2024 to position the company for a strong 2025. As part of these efforts, the leadership team remains focused on growth and operational excellence. Katie Detwiler, Chief Experience Officer, continues to drive strategic alignment across core services, while Ben Horning, Chief Operations Officer, leads regional efforts to meet settlement and revenue goals.

"Katie and Ben have led the way in restructuring the entire company in 2024, which set the stage for Ryan's arrival," LaVern Horning added. "I am confident that together, this team will build on that momentum."

For more information about Berks Homes and this exciting new chapter, please visit .

About Berks Homes:

Berks Homes is a trusted name in homebuilding, dedicated to delivering quality homes and exceptional service to our customers. With a focus on innovation, value, and customer satisfaction, Berks Homes continues to grow and serve communities across Central and Southeast Pennsylvania.

Media Contact : Berks Homes Marketing at [email protected]

